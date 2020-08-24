PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh’s new dashboard monitors the cases of coronavirus in students and employees.

Right now, there are 11 students and five employees in isolation. In the month of August, 14 students and eight employees have tested positive.

Since Aug. 12, more than 1,200 students were tested as part of the university’s surveillance testing strategy. Two tests came back positive for a 0.16 percent positivity rate.

Out of Pitt’s regional campuses, only Johnston’s surveillance testing has had one positive result.

Henry L. Hillman, Endowed Chair in Pediatric Immunology and professor of pediatrics, says they try to test eight different groups: those from Allegheny County, those from Pennsylvania, those from the rest of the U.S. and international students. They test both on and off campus students in these groups.

Last week, the dean gave students a stern warning, saying there’d be consequences after reports of people partying.

If a student is found violating the University’s Code of Conduct Health and Safety, there will be penalties. For example, if a student hosts a large party, the punishment is disciplinary suspension for the rest of the semester. If a student living in a dorm attends a large party, they would be suspended from housing for the semester.