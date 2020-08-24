CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two bodies were found in a home late this morning in Upper St. Clair.

The Upper St. Clair police chief is calling the investigation “a domestic-related homicide.” The bodies were found inside a home on Thousand Oaks Drive.

A heavy law enforcement presence converged on the neighborhood earlier in the day, including SWAT teams from the South Hills and Allegheny County Police.

Allegheny County Police have taken over the investigation.

The names of the deceased are not yet being released.

Police shut down the intersection of Hays Road and Franklin Drive to traffic for the investigation.

Stay with KDKA as Amy Wadas is out on the scene gathering details. She’ll have more at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

