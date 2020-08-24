By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two bodies were found in a home late this morning in Upper St. Clair.

The Upper St. Clair police chief is calling the investigation “a domestic-related homicide.” The bodies were found inside a home on Thousand Oaks Drive.

A heavy law enforcement presence converged on the neighborhood earlier in the day, including SWAT teams from the South Hills and Allegheny County Police.

Allegheny County Police have taken over the investigation.

The names of the deceased are not yet being released.

HAPPENING NOW: We are on the scene of a police incident in Upper St. Clair on Thousand Oaks Drive. I’m working to get more information. The intersection of Hays Road at Franklin Drive is closed off to thru traffic. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/dVsrjLRXVy — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) August 24, 2020

Police shut down the intersection of Hays Road and Franklin Drive to traffic for the investigation.

Stay with KDKA as Amy Wadas is out on the scene gathering details. She’ll have more at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.