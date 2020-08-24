By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Protesters in Wilkinsburg demanded answers on Saturday in the death of Romir Talley, who was shot and killed by police in 2019. A smaller group continued their call for action on Sunday.

Around 20 people, including Talley’s mother, gathered outside the home of Wilkinsburg Police Chief Ophelia ‘Cookie’ Coleman.

They brought a list of questions and demanded answers and action.

Talley was shot by a Wilkinsburg Police officer more than eight months ago.

Kyna James read a list of the following questions being asked of Chief Coleman.

“The questions Tasha Talley, Romir Talley’s mom, wants to ask Chief of Police of Wilkinsburg Cookie Coleman, are: “Did you receive any of the “right to knows,” written or emailed?” “Did Robert Gowans undergo a psychological evaluation that warranted his return back to work, and if yes, what were your findings?” “Who are you referring to when you called the youth ‘urban terrorists? Which we have proof of, we have it on video, it’s on video.” “Who were the other officers initially on the scene that night?” “How was Robert Gowans’ employment at Pitcairn Police Department terminated?” “Are you going to take accountability for how poorly this case was handled?” “Are you planning to resign?”



Earlier this month, Wilkinsburg council identified Robert Gowans as the officer that killed Talley.

Gowans was placed on leave after the shooting.