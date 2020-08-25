MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – While the smell of sugar and cinnamon is something workers at 5 Generation Bakers in McKees Rocks are used to, it’s also a welcoming scent, because it means they’re making money.

“It’s going to help us keep our bakers working a little bit extra,” said 5 Generation Bakers President, Scott Baker.

Scott Baker is the president of the local bread-making factory that has been in his family — you guessed it — for generations. Like many local companies, the pandemic hit them hard.

“There’s been times our bakers have taken a week off because we just don’t have the orders,” said Baker.

Local bakery putting its workers back to work…. and those in need are getting much needed donations! More @ noon on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/nq1iZ5Pq27 — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) August 25, 2020

A generous donation is helping them get back to baking.

“LeSaffre Yeast and Red Star Yeast have been our yeast suppliers for the 10 years I’ve been in business and has a stimulus plan where they’re helping their bakery partners,” he said.

“It’s really special to be able to partner with a Pittsburgh institution like this,” said Melanie Frank, Community Food Connections Manager at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Frank says the thousands of loaves of fresh bread being donated will go to numerous local agencies.

“They’re able to pick them up, take them back to their facility and immediately hand them out to families they serve,” said Frank.

Tuesday morning, West Hills Meals on Wheels were the first to grab their share of the generous donation. It included the “Jenny Lee Swirl” and white loaves of bread.