By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 58 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,034 test results, and three additional deaths.

Of those the 58 new cases, 53 are confirmed and five are probable.

New cases range in age from 5 to 93 years with a median age of 41 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from Aug. 13 through Aug. 24.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 9,990 since March 14.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 933 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 255 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 99 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands at 309. Of the three additional deaths today, two are associated with a long-term care facility. The deaths were of two persons in their 80s and one person in their 90s.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 – 0

05-12 – 1

13-18 – 5

19-24 – 7

25-49 – 26

50-64 – 10

65+ – 9

This is the gender breakdown:

Female – 34

Male – 24

Health officials say 145,087 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

