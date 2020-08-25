By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Bureau of Food Safety inspected almost a half-dozen coronavirus-related complaints against local restaurants, but no warnings or citations were issued.
The Department of Agriculture says when it receives complaints about a restaurant, it sends an “educational letter” then follows up with an inspection. Businesses that don’t correct issues on-site during the inspection will get a warning letter, followed by citations ranging from $100 to $300.
Inspectors make sure restaurants are following the current coronavirus orders — like operating with a reduced capacity and mask-wearing.
There were five coronavirus-related compliant-driven inspections in western Pennsylvania: one in Beaver, one in Butler, one in Indiana and two in Westmoreland.
No warnings or citations were given to these businesses, and their names weren’t released.
Across the state from Aug. 17-23, there were 20 coronavirus complaints resulting in three warnings and no citations. Thirty COVID-19 complaints were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.
You can learn more about the Department of Agriculture’s coronavirus restaurant enforcement.
You must log in to post a comment.