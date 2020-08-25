PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Like it or not, winter is coming.
The Farmers’ Almanac has released its extended forecast for the 2020-2021 winter season.
The periodical says winter could be brutal for much of the United States, but Pennsylvania is expected to be normal.
That being said, the Farmers’ Almanac is predicting some big storms for our area, including a major blizzard the second week of February.
“This storm may bring up to 1-2 feet of snow to cities from Washington, D.C. to Boston, Massachusetts,” the publication says.
The entire east side of the country should expect a big dump of snow near the end of March, but it will depend on where you live as to whether or not it will mean big snow totals.
Meanwhile, areas like the Pacific Northwest and Southwest can expect a more dry and mild winter, the Farmers’ Almanac said.
