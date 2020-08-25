CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Inmates and accomplices will be charged in a case where they were illegally obtaining Coronavirus-related unemployment benefits.

The charges will be announced Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Scott Brady and Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady and Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro will join representatives from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General, the Pa. Department of Labor, U.S. Secret Service, the FBI, the Pa. Department of Corrections, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

At the press conference, charges will be announced after inmates at numerous state and county prisons and jails and their accomplices worked together to illegally obtain Coronavirus-related unemployment compensation benefits.

