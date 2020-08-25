PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on the legislature to legalize recreational marijuana in an effort to help businesses and individuals hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

During a press conference on COVID-19 recovery, Gov. Wolf called on the legislature to legalize recreational marijuana with the proceeds going to existing small business grant funding.

I'm calling on the legislature to legalize recreational marijuana, with the revenue going to: 🔹 Small business grant funding

🔹 Restorative justice programs At the same time, we must pursue policies that restore justice for individuals convicted of marijuana-related offenses. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) August 25, 2020

According to a press release by the Governor’s office:

“Fifty percent of the funding would be earmarked for historically disadvantaged businesses. Along with the call to the General Assembly to pass legislation legalizing the sale and use of recreational marijuana, the governor proposes that a portion of the revenue be used to further restorative justice programs that give priority to repairing the harm done to crime victims and communities as a result of marijuana criminalization.”

Also, the governor wants the General Assembly to pursue criminal justice reform policies that restore justice for individuals convicted of marijuana-related offenses.

In addition, Gov. Wolf’s is proposing extra hazard pay for workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The press release says, “$225 million to increase hazard pay to Pennsylvania workers, using the overall structure of the current PA Hazard Pay Grant Program administered through the Department of Community and Economic Development. This funding would cover a $3.00/hour increase for 208,000 frontline workers across the commonwealth.”

He is also calling for a “PPE Reimbursement Program for employers to cover the cost of masks, face shields, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers and soaps, and other industry-specific PPE.”

Gov. Wolf would also like to see financial support for small businesses, child care needs, protective equipment and utility shut-offs.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)