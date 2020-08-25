JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – According to Jeannette police, a dog living in an apartment along Harrison Avenue was stolen when 25-year-old Courtney Marie Petrillo kicked in the front door and ransacked the place.
Investigators say once inside, Petrillo started busting big screen TVs, overturning furniture and generally wrecking the dwelling before grabbing the 7-month-old puppy.
Sometime later, Carl Martello was stunned to see a red car flash past his apartment on North Eighth Street with something brown and white falling from it: the stolen dog.
“Somebody just threw the dog out. After seeing that dog thrown out of the car — no, there was no way anyone was coming back for the dog,” Martello told KDKA.
Despite being allegedly kidnapped then tossed out of a car, the dog turned out to be ok.
Martello and his girlfriend Evelyn Ross tended to the canine until police arrived and were able to reunite it with its owner.
Meanwhile, Courtney Marie Petrillo faces numerous charges including burglary, aggravated animal cruelty and trespassing. Despite its ordeal, the dog is ok and back with its owner.
You must log in to post a comment.