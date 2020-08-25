Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular bar in the Strip District has been shut down by the Allegheny County Health Department for breaking multiple rules designed to spread the limit of COVID-19.
The establishment was cited for issues like:
- Exceeding capacity limits
- Failure to enforce social distancing
- Providing alcohol without the sale of food.
Lefty’s must remain closed for at least seven days and submit a prevention plan before reopening.
