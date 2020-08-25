CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
The bar must close for at least seven days.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular bar in the Strip District has been shut down by the Allegheny County Health Department for breaking multiple rules designed to spread the limit of COVID-19.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

The establishment was cited for issues like:

  • Exceeding capacity limits
  • Failure to enforce social distancing
  • Providing alcohol without the sale of food.

Lefty’s must remain closed for at least seven days and submit a prevention plan before reopening.

