By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHICAGO (KDKA) — The Pirates had no answer for Lucas Giolito.
The White Sox pitcher dominated Tuesday, throwing a no-hitter as Chicago beat Pittsburgh 4-0. Giolito struck out 13 batters and walked one to notch the first no-hitter of the 2020 MLB season.
Erik Gonzalez was the lone Pirate to reach base. He also poped out to right field to end the game. Giolito threw the first no-hitter for the White Sox since 2012.
History! pic.twitter.com/FLdFzeFTcy
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 26, 2020
Pittsburgh is now 7-18 on the season.
