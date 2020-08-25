CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 561 New Cases, Statewide Total Grows To Over 130,000
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHICAGO (KDKA) — The Pirates had no answer for Lucas Giolito.

The White Sox pitcher dominated Tuesday, throwing a no-hitter as Chicago beat Pittsburgh 4-0. Giolito struck out 13 batters and walked one to notch the first no-hitter of the 2020 MLB season.

Erik Gonzalez was the lone Pirate to reach base. He also poped out to right field to end the game. Giolito threw the first no-hitter for the White Sox since 2012.

Pittsburgh is now 7-18 on the season.

