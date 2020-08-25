By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JOHNSTOWN (KDKA) — A man participating in a cross-country protest from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C. was reportedly injured in a shooting.
A live-streamed video was shared from the protest’s group leader Frank Nitty.
BREAKING: Milwaukee protest leader Frank Sensabaugh, also known as Frank Nitty, says someone in his group was shot by homeowners in PA while the activist group was en route to D.C. Events
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 25, 2020
Nitty is on a cross-country walk from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C.
Overnight, several marchers were walking with him when he says two people started shooting at the crowd.
Nitty says that one person was hurt in the shooting and is at an area hospital in stable condition.
Nitty is walking 30 miles per day during his march and taking part in protests and calls for justice along the way.
Nitty told KDKA that in addition to the cases of police brutality that made headlines, he wants to raise awareness to cases that did not make headlines, as well as bring attention to the disparities in cities.
