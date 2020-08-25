CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
Officers responded to a report of a man being shot around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was taken to an area hospital after being grazed by a bullet in a shooting along Brownsville Road.

Pittsburgh Police officers responded to reports of a person who had been shot along Brownsville Road in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man had a graze wound on his stomach.

He was taken to an area hospital and was last reported in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests and are continuing to investigate.

