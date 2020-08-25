PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new state-of-the-art facility is coming to Pittsburgh to address homelessness in the city.

Corporate, civic and community leaders, on Tuesday, unveiled plans for an innovative downtown facility.

The five-story building will be on Second Avenue, near the Liberty Bridge.

It will provide shelter, resources and services for homeless adults in the city.

Leaders hope it will empower people to find a safer and more secure life.

“This facility is built and designed to be a walk-in facility for basic needs,” Mayor Bill Peduto said. “It’s a short-term facility to help people transition back into stable housing, or to be able to control or medicate any type of mental health or addiction.”

Mayor Peduto says the shelter will also be for those who need to stay a little longer and who may need more help.

There will be 95 beds total.

Here are some of the other functions it will serve:

• Client services, including care for shelter, drop-in and single-room occupancy populations. The case management team will assess the needs and navigate to appropriate resources and supportive services, including a small clinic for physical and behavioral health services as well as alcohol and other drug treatment programs;

• Drop-in Center with personal hygiene facilities, laundry, snacks and client services for individuals experiencing homelessness, but who are not necessarily staying at the facility;

• 95 beds with room for 42 overflow beds in group sleeping rooms with dedicated personal hygiene facilities, living room and locker storage;

• Mail services, important to those without a permanent address;

• A singular area to include lounges, a library and computer room, kitchen, dining and outdoor plaza space and seating;

• 42 single-room occupancy units to facilitate transition to independent housing; and

• Adequate quiet room and support space, workstations and kitchenette for the staff serving this facility.

Construction is expected to begin soon.