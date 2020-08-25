CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 561 New Cases, Statewide Total Grows To Over 130,000
They call the RV "CATE", standing for "Community Accessible Testing and Education."
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania is rolling out a new tool to fight coronavirus — mobile testing lab.

The Pennsylvania Health Department says the unit is the first in the nation.

The Health Department says the goal is to provide testing and education for minority and under-served communities statewide.

“As I have said before, with this novel coronavirus, COVID-19, no one is immune. Bringing testing to communities that wouldn’t otherwise receive it, is a way we continue the fight against this deadly virus,” Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

The COVID-19 mobile unit will be stopping in 16 counties — including Allegheny.

The other counties include:

• Adams
• Allegheny
• Chester
• Berks
• Bucks
• Delaware
• Erie
• Lancaster
• Lebanon
• Lehigh
• Luzerne
• Monroe
• Montgomery
• Northampton
• Philadelphia
• York

For more information on CATE, and where and when it’ll be making stops, visit this website.

