HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania is rolling out a new tool to fight coronavirus — mobile testing lab.
The Pennsylvania Health Department says the unit is the first in the nation.
They call the RV “CATE”, standing for “Community Accessible Testing and Education.”
Known as CATE, Community-Accessible Testing & Education, the unit is equipped to conduct #COVID19 testing on-site through a mobile RV while educating the public on how to stay healthy + safe.
— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) August 25, 2020
The Health Department says the goal is to provide testing and education for minority and under-served communities statewide.
“As I have said before, with this novel coronavirus, COVID-19, no one is immune. Bringing testing to communities that wouldn’t otherwise receive it, is a way we continue the fight against this deadly virus,” Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.
The COVID-19 mobile unit will be stopping in 16 counties — including Allegheny.
The other counties include:
• Adams
• Allegheny
• Chester
• Berks
• Bucks
• Delaware
• Erie
• Lancaster
• Lebanon
• Lehigh
• Luzerne
• Monroe
• Montgomery
• Northampton
• Philadelphia
• York
For more information on CATE, and where and when it’ll be making stops, visit this website.
