By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt announced cornerback Damarri Mathis will miss the 2020 season “due to a non-football related injury.”
The senior cornerback played in all 13 games last season, registering 10 starts, 23 tackles and 11 pass breakups.
“We are certainly disappointed for Damarri,” coach Pat Narduzzi said in a release. “Fortunately, he still has a redshirt season available in addition to the eligibility relief the NCAA will provide this year.”
Pitt also announced it will open its season Sept. 12 against Austin Peay at Heinz Field.
