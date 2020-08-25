CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 561 New Cases, Statewide Total Grows To Over 130,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:College Football, Damarri Mathis, Football, Pitt Panthers Football, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt announced cornerback Damarri Mathis will miss the 2020 season “due to a non-football related injury.”

The senior cornerback played in all 13 games last season, registering 10 starts, 23 tackles and 11 pass breakups.

“We are certainly disappointed for Damarri,” coach Pat Narduzzi said in a release. “Fortunately, he still has a redshirt season available in addition to the eligibility relief the NCAA will provide this year.”

SYRACUSE, NY – OCTOBER 18: Trishton Jackson #86 of the Syracuse Orange pulls in a first down reception during the fourth quarter against Damarri Mathis #21 of the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Carrier Dome on October 18, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Pittsburgh defeats Syracuse 27-20. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Pitt also announced it will open its season Sept. 12 against Austin Peay at Heinz Field.

https://twitter.com/Pitt_FB/status/1298349520800157701

Comments