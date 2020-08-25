CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
The legislation is among other bills aimed at police reform.By Amy Wadas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As more people call for police reform across the country and here in Pittsburgh, facial recognition technology is under the microscope.

Pittsburgh Councilman Corey O’Connor is introducing a bill that will ban the unrestricted use of facial recognition and predictive policing technology in the city.

According to the Tribune-Review, O’Connor says this technology has harmed more people than it has helped.

A spokesperson with Pittsburgh Public Safety said facial recognition is not regularly used by police in the city.

Pittsburgh Police doesn’t own facial recognition computers but the technology can be used by departments as part of the Pennsylvania Justice Network, which is a statewide law enforcement network.

Public Safety says city cameras aren’t equipped with or linked to this kind of technology, and went on to say it’s primarily used as an investigative tool only.

O’Connor says even though Pittsburgh Police doesn’t use this technology, he says it’s worthwhile for making a restriction.

This legislation is among many bills council says they plan on introducing to reform the police department as Black Lives Matter protests asking for change are being held frequently across the city.

Under O’Connor’s legislation, council approval would be needed to use facial recognition technology.

O’Connor tweeted that “we can’t make the City of Pittsburgh a better place unless we are willing to do the hard work of internalizing pleas for change and committing ourselves to working together to instill and demand more accountability.”

He went on to say that “accomplishing this will not be easy, comfortable or quick, but I won’t be deterred and I know you will not be either.”

