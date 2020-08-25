CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
A 1-year old boy died on Monday after being struck by a bullet in the head.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto spoke out following a shooting that resulted in the death of a 1-year old boy in Pittsburgh.

A 1-year old boy died at an area hospital on Monday after being struck in the head by a bullet that came through a window and two walls.

The shooting took place Monday evening along Rhine Place in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood.

Mayor Peduto responded on Twitter just after midnight early Tuesday morning, saying that ‘senseless gun violence must end.’

His response came after Peduto’s Chief of Staff Dan Gilman called it ‘a heartbreaking night.’

