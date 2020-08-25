By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto spoke out following a shooting that resulted in the death of a 1-year old boy in Pittsburgh.
A 1-year old boy died at an area hospital on Monday after being struck in the head by a bullet that came through a window and two walls.
The shooting took place Monday evening along Rhine Place in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood.
Mayor Peduto responded on Twitter just after midnight early Tuesday morning, saying that ‘senseless gun violence must end.’
Senseless gun violence must end. Another innocent life has been stolen. We will work endlessly to find the actor and hold them accountable for this horrific crime. https://t.co/6TyQdh0Wjc
— bill peduto (@billpeduto) August 25, 2020
His response came after Peduto’s Chief of Staff Dan Gilman called it ‘a heartbreaking night.’
You must log in to post a comment.