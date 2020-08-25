CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A 1-year old boy died on Monday after being struck by a bullet in the head.By Lindsay Ward
Filed Under:Local News, Pittsburgh News, Rhine Place, Shooting, Spring Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A family is mourning the unexpected and sudden loss of a 1-year old baby after bullets came flying into their Spring Hill apartment.

A heartbreaking story coming out of a Pittsburgh neighborhood — at one point, two police officers were holding the boy trying to stop the bleeding after he was shot.

It was around 6:00 p.m. on Monday when officers responded to Three Rivers Manor Apartment Complex on Rhine Place in Spring Hill.

This is where they learned multiple shots were fired.

(Photo Credit: KDKA’s Ian Smith)

When they got there, they found a 1-year-old boy who had been shot in the head. Police quickly drove the child to the hospital.

A public information officer says while a police sergeant was driving, two police officers held the baby in the backseat and worked to control the bleeding.

The baby arrived at the hospital in critical condition.

A few hours later, shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Monday, the boy had died.

Through their investigation, police say the shots came from outside and traveled through a window and two walls before hitting the boy.

At this time, no one has been arrested and there’s no description of a shooter.

Overnight, Mayor Bill Peduto called for an end to ‘senseless’ gun violence.

Stay with KDKA for more details on this developing story.

Comments