PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A family is mourning the unexpected and sudden loss of a 1-year old baby after bullets came flying into their Spring Hill apartment.

A heartbreaking story coming out of a Pittsburgh neighborhood — at one point, two police officers were holding the boy trying to stop the bleeding after he was shot.

It was around 6:00 p.m. on Monday when officers responded to Three Rivers Manor Apartment Complex on Rhine Place in Spring Hill.

This is where they learned multiple shots were fired.

When they got there, they found a 1-year-old boy who had been shot in the head. Police quickly drove the child to the hospital.

A public information officer says while a police sergeant was driving, two police officers held the baby in the backseat and worked to control the bleeding.

The baby arrived at the hospital in critical condition.

A few hours later, shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Monday, the boy had died.

Through their investigation, police say the shots came from outside and traveled through a window and two walls before hitting the boy.

At this time, no one has been arrested and there’s no description of a shooter.

Overnight, Mayor Bill Peduto called for an end to ‘senseless’ gun violence.

