PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The late Bill Nunn, who helped build the famed Pittsburgh Steelers’ dynasty of the 1970s, has been named as the Contributor Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

He was selected Tuesday by the Hall of Fame’s Contributor Committee.

A press release from the Hall of Fame notes that one of the selectors said, “Bill Nunn is a giant figure that people just don’t know enough about.”

Nunn started his career as a sport journalist for the Pittsburgh Courier.

He would go on to spend 45 years with the Steelers from 1968-2013. He is referred to by the Hall of Fame as a “super scout.”

He later served as the organization’s assistant director of player personnel.

Steelers President Art Rooney II released this statement:

“I am beyond thrilled to hear Bill Nunn has been selected a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor. Bill’s contributions to the Steelers were extraordinary over the 46 years he was part of the organization. He was a special person who was a close friend and mentor before his passing in 2014. His lessons and stories are still evident in our everyday work.

“I look forward to hopefully celebrating his induction next year at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His legacy and career deserve to be recognized with the greatest individual honor in football, and we are excited he was chosen by the Contributor Committee as a finalist.”

Nunn passed away in 2014.

According to the Hall of Fame:

“To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Nunn must receive 80 percent voting support by the entire 48-member Selection Committee on “Selection Saturday.” The Hall’s Selection Committee, at its annual meeting to be held Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Tampa, Fla., will consider 18 finalists: a Senior (Drew Pearson), a Coach (Tom Flores), a Contributor (Nunn) and 15 Modern-Era Finalists (to be determined from a preliminary list announced Sept. 16; trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January). “Current bylaws call for a class no smaller than four nor larger than eight. Nunn will be voted on for election independent of the other finalists.”

The formal enshrinement ceremony for the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 is set for Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.