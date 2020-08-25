CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 561 New Cases, Statewide Total Grows To Over 130,000
Police say the man was shot in the leg.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a man is in stable condition after a shooting in Braddock.

The Allegheny County Police Department says officials were notified of a male shot in the 500 block of Center Street on Tuesday night. First responders found the man, who was shot in the leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police say.

Police are investigating.

