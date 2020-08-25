Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a man is in stable condition after a shooting in Braddock.
The Allegheny County Police Department says officials were notified of a male shot in the 500 block of Center Street on Tuesday night. First responders found the man, who was shot in the leg.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police say.
Police are investigating.
