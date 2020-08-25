By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man remains in critical condition after being struck by a car after hopping a jersey barrier and trying to cross busy McKnight Road in Ross Township Monday evening.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Nelson Run Road and the Exxon station.

Ross Township Police say the man remains at Allegheny General Hospital where he is in critical condition. He has leg, head and internal injuries.

According to police, he was attempting to cross the multi-lane road to the Exxon gas station.

He was not in a crosswalk.

Police say he jumped the jersey barrier into the northbound lanes, but when he saw an oncoming car, he turned back and tried to run to the barrier. The car swerved to miss him; however, hit him with the front of the vehicle.

The driver remained on scene.

Police say they were very cooperative, and, at this time, don’t anticipate filing any charges.

