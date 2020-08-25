CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Western Pennsylvania.

A brief round of severe weather made its way across the Pittsburgh area Tuesday morning.

Thunderstorms capable of producing hail moved through the area around 7:00 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Butler, Allegheny, and Armstrong counties before 7:00 a.m.

