By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Western Pennsylvania.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Murrysville PA, Greensburg PA, Lower Burrell PA until 8:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/axUUR1b0rr
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 25, 2020
A brief round of severe weather made its way across the Pittsburgh area Tuesday morning.
Thunderstorms capable of producing hail moved through the area around 7:00 a.m.
Strong storms have already developed in some spots this morning. Mainly staying just shy of severe criteria. Large hail is the concern with these morning cells. Strong straight line wind is more a concern this afternoon. #upwithKDKA #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/TZnqG6B51F
— Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) August 25, 2020
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Butler, Allegheny, and Armstrong counties before 7:00 a.m.
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Details at https://t.co/s1FnueSfMQ #kdkawx pic.twitter.com/F3ZkqA0BLo
— KDKA (@KDKA) August 25, 2020
