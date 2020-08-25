By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First-year Pitt students will be required to take an anti-racism course starting this fall.
The one-credit online course — Anti-Black Racism: History, Ideology, and Resistance — was created in the wake of the police killings and Black Lives Matter protests.
In a letter, Chancellor Patrick Gallagher says Pitt offers “tangible benefits to the places we call home,” but “not all of our neighbors have benefited equally from our success.”
“In Pittsburgh, large racial and ethnic disparities persist in terms of family wealth, health and education. These divides are particularly daunting in the city’s historically Black neighborhoods. As an anchor institution, we have a commitment to connecting all of our neighbors—including those within our university’s shadow—to these opportunities,” he writes.
He says the university is taking steps towards creating a more inclusive campus environment, and creating the anti-racism course is one of those actions.
It will be mandatory for full-time first-year students. You can learn more about the course on Pitt’s website.
