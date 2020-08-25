CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
Melanie Sphar was sentenced to serve 3 to 6 months in jail.
Filed Under:Elizabeth, Local News, Melanie Sphar, Overdose

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman who was arrested in 2019 in connection with a drug overdose death in 2017 has been sentenced to serve time in jail.

Melanie Sphar pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter, criminal use of a communication device, and delivery of fentanyl.

Judge Flaherty sentenced Sphar to serve 3 to 6 months in the Allegheny County Jail as well as four years probation.

Sphar was arrested in 2019 for her role as a suspected drug dealer in the overdose death of 27-year old Ryan Evans.

