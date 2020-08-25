Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman who was arrested in 2019 in connection with a drug overdose death in 2017 has been sentenced to serve time in jail.
Melanie Sphar pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter, criminal use of a communication device, and delivery of fentanyl.
Judge Flaherty sentenced Sphar to serve 3 to 6 months in the Allegheny County Jail as well as four years probation.
Sphar was arrested in 2019 for her role as a suspected drug dealer in the overdose death of 27-year old Ryan Evans.
