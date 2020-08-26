PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following yesterday’s high of 93 degrees, the area will be cooler than that today with highs falling back into the mid-80s.

As a warm front lifts through this afternoon, there will be another chance for severe weather with the best chance occurring along and north of I-80.

Everyone in the slight risk area will have a chance to see strong, straight-line winds with any afternoon storms along with small hail.

For places north of I-80, there will also be a low tornado chance, as well.

Looking ahead, the hot weather will continue for the rest of the workweek, with highs forecast to be back in the 90s now on both Thursday and Friday.

Thursday will also have a severe weather chance. There could be remnants of Hurricane Laura fuel Friday night into Saturday rain.

That rain hopefully will be the drought buster the area needs after a fairly dry summer.

