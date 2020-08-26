By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 14 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,151 test results, and eight additional deaths.

Of the 14 newly reported cases, 13 are confirmed and one is probable.

New cases range in age from 6-98 years with a median age of 49, according to the Health Department. Positive tests ranged from Aug. 21-25.

The county-wide total number of cases has now grown to over 10,004, that’s since March 14.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 938 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 255 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 99 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands at 317. Four of the eight newly reported deaths are associated with a long-term care facility, says the Health Department. The deaths were of two persons in their 60s, four in their 70s, one in their 80s and one person in their 90s.

Today’s percent positivity rate is at just 1.2% today.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 – 0

05-12 – 0

13-18 – -1

19-24 – 3

25-49 – 7

50-64 – 3

65+ – 2

This is the gender breakdown:

Female – 10

Male – 4

Health officials say, as of Tuesday’s report, 145,087 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

