PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is making a quick and easy recipe for the dog days of summer!

Skillet Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 4 large chicken cutlets (boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into 1/4-inch thin cutlets)
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano, divided
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour, more for later
  • Greek extra virgin olive oil
  • 8 ounces Baby Bella mushrooms, cleaned, trimmed, and sliced
  • 14 oz grape tomatoes, halved
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh garlic
  • ½ cup white wine
  • Juice of one lemon
  • ¾ cup chicken broth
  • Handful baby spinach

Directions:

Pat chicken cutlets dry. Season on both sides with 1/2 tablespoon dried oregano, sea salt and coarsely ground black pepper to taste. Coat the chicken cutlets with the flour; dust off excess. Set aside.

Heat just enough Greek olive oil along with a tablespoon of butter in a large cast iron skillet to sauté the chicken. Brown the chicken cutlets on both sides. Transfer the chicken cutlets to a plate.

In the same skillet, add more olive oil if needed. Add the mushrooms and sauté briefly on medium-high. Then add the tomatoes, garlic, the remaining 1/2 tablespoon oregano, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper along with 1 tablespoon flour. Cook for another 3 minutes, stirring regularly.

Add the white wine and cook just long enough to reduce the mixture slightly; then add the lemon juice and chicken broth.

Bring the liquid to a boil, then add the chicken back in the skillet. Cook over high heat for 3-4 minutes, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover and cook until the chicken is fully cooked and its internal heat registers a minimum of 165 degrees.

Stir in a handful of baby spinach just before serving.

I usually serve this dish with buttered orzo and a green salad.

Serves: 4

