PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is making a quick and easy recipe for the dog days of summer!
Skillet Chicken
Ingredients:
- 4 large chicken cutlets (boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into 1/4-inch thin cutlets)
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano, divided
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- ½ cup all-purpose flour, more for later
- Greek extra virgin olive oil
- 8 ounces Baby Bella mushrooms, cleaned, trimmed, and sliced
- 14 oz grape tomatoes, halved
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh garlic
- ½ cup white wine
- Juice of one lemon
- ¾ cup chicken broth
- Handful baby spinach
Directions:
Pat chicken cutlets dry. Season on both sides with 1/2 tablespoon dried oregano, sea salt and coarsely ground black pepper to taste. Coat the chicken cutlets with the flour; dust off excess. Set aside.
Heat just enough Greek olive oil along with a tablespoon of butter in a large cast iron skillet to sauté the chicken. Brown the chicken cutlets on both sides. Transfer the chicken cutlets to a plate.
In the same skillet, add more olive oil if needed. Add the mushrooms and sauté briefly on medium-high. Then add the tomatoes, garlic, the remaining 1/2 tablespoon oregano, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper along with 1 tablespoon flour. Cook for another 3 minutes, stirring regularly.
Add the white wine and cook just long enough to reduce the mixture slightly; then add the lemon juice and chicken broth.
Bring the liquid to a boil, then add the chicken back in the skillet. Cook over high heat for 3-4 minutes, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover and cook until the chicken is fully cooked and its internal heat registers a minimum of 165 degrees.
Stir in a handful of baby spinach just before serving.
I usually serve this dish with buttered orzo and a green salad.
Serves: 4
You must log in to post a comment.