PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Frito-Lay is recalling some of its barbecue potato chips because, despite the ingredients listed, they may contain milk products.
Frito-Lay says it accidentally filled barbecue chip bags with another flavor, and that flavor contains dairy ingredients.
The recall is on several sizes of barbecue chips from one ounce to 15.5 ounces.
These recalled bags may also be included in select Frito-Lay Variety Packs.
Visit this link for the full list of products.
