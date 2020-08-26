CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Total Coronavirus Cases Now Top 10,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Frito-Lay is recalling some of its barbecue potato chips because, despite the ingredients listed, they may contain milk products.

Frito-Lay says it accidentally filled barbecue chip bags with another flavor, and that flavor contains dairy ingredients.

(Photo Credit: Frito-Lay)

The recall is on several sizes of barbecue chips from one ounce to 15.5 ounces.

These recalled bags may also be included in select Frito-Lay Variety Packs.

Visit this link for the full list of products.

