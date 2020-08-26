CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 561 New Cases, Statewide Total Grows To Over 130,000
Schools in the Pittsburgh area will be part of the Pa. Department of Education's Emergency Education Relief Fund.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced the state will provide $17 million in funding for schools to help improve services for historically underserved students.

The money will be used to help schools put systems in place to help students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While all schools have been impacted this year by the COVID-19 pandemic, the schools that have been identified under ESSA as needing extra support are facing additional challenges,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding will help these high-need schools as they put systems in place to help students while we work to control the spread of this virus.”

A number of local schools will be getting a piece of that funding, including Uniontown, Woodland Hills, and McKeesport High School.

You can learn more about the funding and see the full list of schools that will receive funding on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website.

