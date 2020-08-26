CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Total Coronavirus Cases Now Top 10,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
He was last seen in Squirrel Hill on July 6, police say.
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Man, Missing Person, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Police, Squirrel Hill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since July.

Police say 41-year-old Bryan Kisiel was last seen July 6 in Squirrel Hill.

He’s described as 6-foot-3 with brown eyes and brown hair. He may be driving a silver 2008 Subaru Outback with Pennsylvania registration KZL8230.

Anyone with information is asked to call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.

Comments