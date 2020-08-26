Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since July.
Police say 41-year-old Bryan Kisiel was last seen July 6 in Squirrel Hill.
Police seek the public’s assistance in finding 41 yr old Bryan Kisiel. He is described as 6’3” tall with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen 7/6/20 in Squirrel Hill. Call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141 if you have any information. https://t.co/xDpUAFsrbs pic.twitter.com/DV7WjoOy2x
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) August 26, 2020
He’s described as 6-foot-3 with brown eyes and brown hair. He may be driving a silver 2008 Subaru Outback with Pennsylvania registration KZL8230.
Anyone with information is asked to call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.
