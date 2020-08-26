PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wednesday is a big day for the Pittsburgh Public School Board.

Two major votes will be taking place: one on the possible contract renewal of Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet and the other on whether or not fall sports will take place.

The vote on the contract of Dr. Anthony Hamlet would decide if the district wants to renew his contract, which would keep him as superintendent for another four years.

District parents are mixed on Hamlet’s performance.

Along with mixed reviews from the parents, his job has not been without controversy.

In 2019, Hamlet took an unauthorized trip to Cuba.

Meanwhile, the other big vote is regarding whether or not fall sports will take place this year.

Despite the state, PIAA, and WPIAL have come to an agreement to allow fall sports with safety measures in place, Hamlet told KDKA over the weekend that he recommended the school board vote not have sports.

Safety and mask-wearing were Hamlet’s chief concerns.

The board meeting will take place virtually at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

