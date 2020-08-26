By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools board members voted to allow fall sports.

On Wednesday, board members unanimously rejected a proposal that would have delayed fall sports until November.

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet told KDKA last week that his administration recommended to the school board not to have fall sports.

“How can we conceivably not have kids in school but have kids in contact sports not wearing masks? So that was the mindset and we’re going to vote on it next Wednesday,” Hamlet said.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted 25-5 in favor of beginning the fall sports season on Monday.

The PIAA Board of Directors voted to permit fall sports like football, soccer, tennis, field hockey, girls volleyball and others to begin based on decisions made by the schools. The board believes if each school listens to the health and safety guidelines, a return to competition should work.

“The Board agrees the decision to compete in athletics should be made locally allowing for each school entity to decide whether to proceed and which sports to sponsor,” the PIAA said in a release.

The PIAA previously voted to delay the start of fall sports after Pa. Governor Tom Wolf made a recommendation that sports be postponed until January 2021.