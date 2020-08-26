PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Public Schools board voted 7-2 to renew Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet’s contract Wednesday.

During the meeting, multiple board members have shown support for Dr. Hamlet, saying that he hasn’t been given enough time to make substantial changes. They say giving someone only four years to turn the district around is setting unrealistic expectations.

Pittsburgh Public Schools board members held several virtual meetings this week to discuss technology and the Dr. Hamlet’s future.

Comments were read both for and against the renewing Hamlet’s contract. Some people were concerned about low test scores in the district, while others felt changing superintendents during a public health crisis would be too chaotic.

“Are we now attempting to hold Dr. Hamlet responsible for statistics prior to his arrival in Pittsburgh?” parent Selene Thomas said.

“I think it’s downright disrespectful to the taxpayers of PPS to have board members openly bash the superintendent,” said parent Lillian Moore.

During the pandemic, Hamlet led a through execution plan to keep students and staff safe both in and out of the classroom. He’s also pushing to get all of the district’s 23,000 students a device for online learning.

