CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 61 New Cases, Countywide Total Now At 10,065
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department issues a COVID-19 update daily at 11 a.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 61 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,084 test results, and one additional death.

Of the 61 new cases, 59 are confirmed and two are probable.

New cases range in age from 16 to 91 years with a median age of 59 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from June 22 through Au. 26. With the exception of the one outlier, all results were from specimens taken since Aug. 17.

The county-wide total number of cases is 10,065 since March 14.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 957 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 258 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 101 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands at 318. The patient in today’s newly reported death was in their 80s and died on Aug. 22. The Health Department says the death is associated with a long-term care facility.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

  • 00-04 – 0
  • 05-12 – 0
  • 13-18 – 4
  • 19-24 – 12
  • 25-49 – 12
  • 50-64 – 14
  • 65+ – 19

This is the gender breakdown:

  • Female 33
  • Male 28

Health officials say 147,316 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments (2)