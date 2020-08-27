By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 61 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,084 test results, and one additional death.

Of the 61 new cases, 59 are confirmed and two are probable.

New cases range in age from 16 to 91 years with a median age of 59 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from June 22 through Au. 26. With the exception of the one outlier, all results were from specimens taken since Aug. 17.

The county-wide total number of cases is 10,065 since March 14.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 957 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 258 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 101 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands at 318. The patient in today’s newly reported death was in their 80s and died on Aug. 22. The Health Department says the death is associated with a long-term care facility.

This is the August 27, 2020 COVID-19 Update. In the last 24 hours, 61 new cases were reported out of 1,084 test results. Of those, 59 are confirmed & 2 are probable. New cases range from 16-91 years with a median age of 59. Positive tests ranged from June 22- August 26. pic.twitter.com/DpqSMQZfiM — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) August 27, 2020

Since March 14, there have been 10,065 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 957 hospitalizations and 318 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing, and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) August 27, 2020

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 – 0

05-12 – 0

13-18 – 4

19-24 – 12

25-49 – 12

50-64 – 14

65+ – 19

This is the gender breakdown:

Female 33

Male 28

Health officials say 147,316 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: