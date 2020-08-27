By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies confiscated an assortment of drugs, including Ecstasy pills in the form of colorful candy, during a traffic stop in Sheradan.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled the vehicle over last Friday night and found “alleged marijuana in plain sight” when they walked up to the car.





After searching the vehicle, sheriff’s deputies also say they found other alleged drugs including cocaine, crack cocaine and Ecstasy.

Investigators say the Ecstasy pills were in the form of “hard candy or vitamins.”

For that reason, the Sheriff’s Office is urging parents to be hyper-vigilant for their children who could mistake the pills for candy.

“The effects of Ecstasy can be very damaging to users, especially children and young adults. These symptoms include issues with a user’s heart, liver, and kidneys, such as increased heart rate and blood pressure, dehydration, nausea, and rapid mood swings for people with pre-existing depression and anxiety,” the Sheriff’s Office says.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

