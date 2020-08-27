AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Months into the coronavirus pandemic and many are still struggling to put food on the table for their loved ones.

Milk, something that seems so simple and easily accessible, is becoming a product some families just can’t afford. We’re seeing many go to distribution sites for the first time.

“COVID has hit people that never ever thought they would be in a position that needed help,” said Cindy Deschaine, the director of Outreach for Beaver Valley Parishes.

In the parking lot of the Good Samaritan Catholic Church in Ambridge, gallons of milk were handed out for free.

“We partner with Schneider’s Dairy. This is part of the COVID Food Assistance program,” said John Chrisman, the director of Retail Marketing and Insights for the American Dairy Association.

“We’re expecting probably over 500 families today,” said Chrisman.

Since June, tens of thousands of gallons of milk have been given away in distribution events much like this one.

And while the pandemic has put a strain on families, dairy farms have also suffered.

“When you close down schools, hotels, restaurants, amusement parks, there’s a big deficit that needs to be overcome,” said Chrisman.

“So we have to be here for each other. The only way we’re all going to get through this is if we do it together,” said Deschaine.

In total, around 1,000 gallons of milk will be handed out to families today.

