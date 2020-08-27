By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Butler County are investigating after a young man was shot twice overnight.
The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. along West Cunningham Street in Butler City.
Officers say they found the victim, 18-year-old Dalton Anthony of Butler, suffering from two gunshot wounds to the leg.
He was flown by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Butler City Police say while the investigation is ongoing, they believe there is no further danger to the people in Butler City.
Police say they are using surveillance video, search warrants and witness statements in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Butler City Police at 724-287-7743 or Butler County 911.
