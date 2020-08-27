By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) – A City of Butler Police car came to a crashing stop, slamming into the front of a store.

The SUV crashed into the front window and went straight through Butler-Penne along Main Street.

According to witnesses, the officer had to swerve to avoid another car prior to the impact.

“Next thing you know, everybody in the shop heard a pop, we went outside and we saw all the damage and ran up the street,” said Brandon Ragland. “That’s when I immediately called my boss.”

The officer was able to get out of the car on his own and did not appear to be seriously injured.