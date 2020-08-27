PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Eight Pitt students are currently restricted from campus and university facilities for not following coronavirus guidelines.

A spokesman says eight students are on interim persona non grata status, which isn’t a suspension. The students can still take classes online.

When asked if the students need to move or find alternative off-campus housing if they currently live on campus, a university spokesman said he can’t discuss details of open conduct cases.

It’s unclear if these eight students are affiliated with Greek life of the nine Greek chapters — five sororities and four fraternities — currently facing interim suspension.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reached out to the university and learned it started an investigation into five chapters on Aug. 19, placing them on “interim suspension of registration.”

Five days later, four more were placed on “interim suspension of registration,” restricting the students from campus and all university facilities.

Meanwhile, the Greek chapters don’t know what will happen next. They had two meetings Wednesday with campus leaders, but they also said they do not know what rules were violated or who reported them.

On the first day of classes last week, university leaders made it clear that actions have consequences. Their warning came after numerous reports of large parties at the university.

The university said if a student is found violating the University’s Code of Conduct Health and Safety, there will be penalties. For example, if a student hosts a large party, the punishment is disciplinary suspension for the rest of the semester. If a student living in a dorm attends a large party, they would be suspended from housing for the semester.