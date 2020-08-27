MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A father and son are facing felony charges spanning multiple counties.

Matthew and Alexander Walker are facing the criminal charges in relation to their involvement with the company Three Rivers Decks and Porches. Several people accuse them of collecting thousands of dollars for porch and deck projects, failing to complete the jobs and dodging phone calls.

KDKA investigator Meghan Schiller talked to three homeowners who feel deceived after they paid for decks but have nothing to show for it.

“Just shady and a liar,” said Moon resident Lori Geyer.

“They’re criminals,” said Moon resident Stefinie Kelley.

“He’s a con artist, absolutely,” said Hendersonville resident Frank Pollack.

Kelley hired Three Rivers Decks and Porches in the fall of 2019.

“Progress was extremely slow. He kept asking for more money,” said Kelley.

She tells KDKA that contractor Matthew Walker started a near-$27,00 job at her home in November 2019.

“They’re framed, he starts them, he takes your huge middle deposit, where he’s supposed to buy the expensive decking materials, and then he barely comes back,” said Kelley.

The Walkers’ defense attorney, Sean Logue, disagrees.

“At no time did they ever take money from somebody and just not show up to do any work,” said Logue.

The Walkers recently hired Logue and explained that the pandemic brought supply shortages, money shortages and forced them to lay off their employees.

“When COVID came, their supply chain went down. They couldn’t get the supplies they needed to work,” said Logue.

Unbeknownst to Kelley, a few streets away in Moon, Geyer’s deck looks very similar to hers.

“My son asks every day when we are getting our porch done. So I have to explain to him that somebody took our money I don’t know if we’re ever going to get this done,” said Geyer.

She paid nearly $14,000 and said it’s currently a safety hazard.

“If you combine us all together, we’re over $100,000. So we just don’t want to see more people fall into this,” said Geyer.

Pollack made yard signs and never met Kelley and Geyer until Thursday.

“I’ve had signs printed up, I’ve had t-shirts printed up, but I’m not giving up,” said Pollack.

He claims to be out $17,000 for a porch and a roof renovation. He made a Facebook page to locate other homeowners, something police hope to do as well.

“Our officers filed theft by deception and deceptive or fraudulent business practice,” said Peters Township Police Department Chief Douglas Grimes.

Chief Grimes filed those charges last week, a few days after North Strabane Township Police filed its own felony charges against Matthew and Alexander Walker, meaning each of the Walkers faces four felonies.

“It’s our understanding there are a number of other victims,” said Grimes. “We’re waiting to see if, once this airs, there are additional victims out there.”

As for the pandemic’s impact on the Walkers’ work, KDKA’s Meghan Schiller told Logue the people she interviewed signed contracts in October and November 2019 and they tell her they “aren’t buying the COVID excuse.”

“I can’t answer for that,” said Logue. “All I can tell you is that COVID is destroying a lot of businesses.”

Two police departments have now filed charges and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office confirmed it received 12 complaints. The AG’s office would not confirm or deny an ongoing investigation.