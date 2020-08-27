CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Total Coronavirus Cases Now Top 10,000
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (KDKA) – A priest in the Greensburg Diocese is facing sexual abuse charges.

The alleged victim is a former altar boy and police say the victim told them Father Andrew Kawecki forced him to have sex when he was 11.

According to the victim, the assaults allegedly continued for three years in the backroom of Saint Cyril and Methodius Church in Fairchance.

Kawecki has served in 15 parishes in the Greensburg Diocese since being ordained in 1980.

