Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (KDKA) – A priest in the Greensburg Diocese is facing sexual abuse charges.
The alleged victim is a former altar boy and police say the victim told them Father Andrew Kawecki forced him to have sex when he was 11.
According to the victim, the assaults allegedly continued for three years in the backroom of Saint Cyril and Methodius Church in Fairchance.
Kawecki has served in 15 parishes in the Greensburg Diocese since being ordained in 1980.
You must log in to post a comment.