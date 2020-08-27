PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hurricane Laura is now a tropical storm, and the remnants will move into the Pittsburgh area this weekend.

Laura is still packing a punch, with winds of 70 m.p.h., and heavy rains.

The remnants will move into Western Pennsylvania late Friday night, and into Saturday.

Around an inch of rain is expected, with possible severe thunderstorms and damaging winds. Some flash flooding could also happen with the storm.

Hurricane Laura ripped apart portions of Louisiana, and Texas, killing at least three people.

Roofs were ripped off buildings, and power was out for hundreds of thousands of people as the strong Category 4 storm roared ashore.

Laura is the region’s strongest storm in over a century.

