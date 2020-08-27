CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 61 New Cases, Countywide Total Now At 10,065
Damian Schott is accused of shooting and killing another man in Mt. Washington.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Mt. Washington has been arrested.

Federal law enforcement officials in Florida arrested 24-year-old Damian Schott for allegedly killing another man on June 11.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police/Twitter)

The victim was found on Bailey Street on June 11 with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Medics transported him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The man, identified as Edgard Fumbula, was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Schott is facing counts of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and gun charges.

Another man was also shot the night of June 11. Pittsburgh Police were made aware of another gunshot victim who they say walked into a nearby hospital after being shot in the arm on Bailey Street.

