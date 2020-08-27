By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nature’s Menu is recalling some of its Super Premium Dog Food products because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

A sample in Georgia tested positive.

The recall affects three and 13.5 pound bags of the Real Chicken and Quail food.

The recalled products were sold nationwide with these UPC codes: UPC 7015514363 and UPC 7015514365.

These are the lot codes:

Products in three-pound bags:

TE1 20/April /2020, TE1 21/April/2020, TE1 22/April/2020, TE2 20/April /2020, TE2 21/April/2020,

TE2 22/April/2020, TE3 20/April/2020, TE3 21/April/2020, TE3 22/April/2020.

Products in 13.5-pound bags:

TB1 20/April /2020, TB1 21/April/2020, TB1 22/April/2020, TB2 20/April /2020, TB2 21/April/2020,

TB2 22/April/2020, TB3 20/April/2020, TB3 21/April/2020, TB3 22/April/2020.

No illnesses have been reported in either humans or animals from the products. Salmonella symptoms in both people and pets include vomiting, fever and diarrhea.

Anyone who bought the recalled dog food can return it for a refund.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA’s website here.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.