By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced there will be no fans at Heinz Field for the first two games of the 2020 season.

On Thursday, the team said no fans will be allowed “given the current conditions and state orders.” The Steelers’ first two home games are against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 20 and the Houston Texans on Sept. 27.

The #Steelers had been tremendously hopeful they’d be able to have some fans at Heinz Field. Just now, they told season tickets holders: not yet. pic.twitter.com/2le3sIXd9T — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 27, 2020

Steelers will not have fans at Heinz Field for at least the first two games this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2020

In July, the Steelers said they will require masks if fans are allowed at Heinz Field this season.

Pitt also announced no fans will be allowed to attend home games in September. Pitt is scheduled to play Austin Peay, Syracuse and Louisville at Heinz Field next month.

“Although we are disappointed for our loyal and passionate fans, the Panther Pitt student section and especially our student-athletes’ families and friends, the University of Pittsburgh respects and understands the guidelines set forth by state and county health officials,” Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said in a release. “We will remain in communication with the appropriate agencies and continue to explore possible fan attendance—in each of our fall sports’ home venues—for contests beyond September.”

Pitt Provides Update For 2020 Football Season Ticket Holders#H2P https://t.co/6esRMVRUg7 — Pitt Athletics (@Pitt_ATHLETICS) August 27, 2020

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.