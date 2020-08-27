By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A local contractor and his wife are facing charges, accused of getting more than $1 million through fraud.

Daniel Bull and his wife Nicole, both from Washington, surrendered to detectives from the Allegheny County DA’s office Wednesday on multiple charges.

They allegedly fraudulently received just over $1 million through Daniel’s work as a general contractor.

Daniel is facing almost a dozen charges, including deceptive or fraudulent business practices, forgery and theft by deception. Nicole faces multiple charges to include criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

They were arraigned Wednesday and released on their own recognizance.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.