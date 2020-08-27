CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Total Coronavirus Cases Now Top 10,000
The test can detect a positive case in 15 minutes and is accurate 97% of the time.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Food & Drug Administration has granted a rapid COVID-19 test emergency-use authorization.

The test is an antigen “card” test, made by Abbott, and it can detect the virus in 15 minutes.

Studies have shown the test can correctly identify positive cases 97% of the time and has an accurate-negative reading 98% of the time.

According to Abbott, the test is the size of a credit card and will cost only $5.

So far, there have been over 10,000 positive cases in Allegheny County and over 130,000 positive cases in Pennsylvania to date.

