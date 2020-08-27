Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Food & Drug Administration has granted a rapid COVID-19 test emergency-use authorization.
The test is an antigen “card” test, made by Abbott, and it can detect the virus in 15 minutes.
Studies have shown the test can correctly identify positive cases 97% of the time and has an accurate-negative reading 98% of the time.
According to Abbott, the test is the size of a credit card and will cost only $5.
So far, there have been over 10,000 positive cases in Allegheny County and over 130,000 positive cases in Pennsylvania to date.
You must log in to post a comment.