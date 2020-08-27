WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Two overnight shootings in Wilkinsburg and Homewood left two people hospitalized and one dead.

Around 11:30 on Wednesday night, Pittsburgh Police arrived near the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Collier Street for reports of gunfire.

That’s where officers found two shooting victims, one man and one woman, then immediately began to render aid.

Once medics arrived on the scene, they took both of the victims to a local hospital.

The woman, 31-year-old Janyel Crawford, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported in critical condition, but less than two hours later, died from her injuries.

The man was shot in the lower part of his body and is in stable condition, according to the public information officer.

About an hour earlier in Wilkinsburg, Allegheny County Police were on the scene of a shooting along Paul Court.

They found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the back.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspects have been identified and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

